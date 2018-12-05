BOULDER, Colo. - Former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker was named head coach at the University of Colorado Wednesday.
Tucker spent the last three years as the DC and secondary coach with Georgia. He will not coach the team in the Sugar Bowl against Texas.
Tucker’s deal is expected to be worth $14.75 million over five years.
"Colorado has always been a place that I thought should be relevant in the national championship conversation year-in and year-out, because of its tradition and a seemingly endless list of what the school has to offer," Tucker said. "What we have to offer are some of the best facilities in the country, strong academics, and an amazing environment as a whole. Colorado should be a 'no excuse' program. There's absolutely no reason we can't achieve success at an extremely high level.”
Tucker, 46, replaces Mike MacIntyre, who was dismissed as CU's head coach on Nov. 18 with one game remaining in the season.
After several stints as an NFL defensive coordinator, Tucker became an assistant at Alabama in 2015. He spent a season with the Crimson Tide before following coach Kirby Smart to Georgia.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}