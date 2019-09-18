  • Georgia heavily favored over Notre Dame in top 10 matchup

    By: AJC Sports

    Updated:

    The Georgia Bulldogs are double-digit favorites over Notre Dame in Saturday’s top 10 matchup in Athens, according to Vegasinsider.com.

    The No. 3 Bulldogs (3-0) began the week as a 12 1/2-point favorite over the No. 7 Fighting Irish (2-0), but the betting line at some Las Vegas sports books has crept up to 13 ½ or 14 points. Georgia won at Notre Dame 20-19 in 2017 and hasn’t lost in Athens since the final game of the 2016 season against Georgia Tech.

