0 Fromm says Bulldogs playing with 'chip on our shoulder'

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm knows better than anyone the challenge the Bulldogs have ahead, and just how little margin for error a game like Georgia Tech affords a quarterback.

But Fromm, now 22-3 as a starter with his limited but flawless 5-of-5 passing performance against UMass, made it clear the No. 5-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) won’t be sitting around waiting to get upset by the Yellow Jackets (7-4) Saturday.

“I think we have a chip on our shoulder now, we’re coming out and guys are molding together now, guys are understanding everyone’s roles now and things are clicking, and I hope they continue to click,” Fromm said. “Because right now, we’re getting, starting to get kind of dangerous.”

Fromm has everything to do with it, taking command of the offense during the bye week.

The sophomore from Warner Robins was 3-of-20 converting on third-and-9 or longer through the first seven games of the season, completing 5-of-15 passes for 63 yards with 4 sacks and 3 interceptions.

But in the next three games against Florida, Kentucky and Auburn, Fromm was 4-of-6 converting on third-and-9 or longer and is 5-of-6 passing for 63 yards.

Fromm was so sharp against UMass, he didn’t face any third downs on his four series, all of which resulted in touchdowns.

“The bye week was good for us, (and) we got back to the basics and said, ‘This is who we’re going to be, and how we’re going to do it,’” Fromm said during an SEC Network interview last week with SEC legend and college football analyst Tim Tebow.

“Third down was kind of a big issue for us, (so) during the bye week we said, ‘We’re going to get better on third down,’ and we just kind of grinded on that," he said.

This article was written by Mike Griffith, DawgNation.

