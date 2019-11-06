0 Edwards scores 24 as Bulldogs win opener

ATHENS - The Anthony Edwards era of Georgia basketball didn't start like a Ferrari as many had hoped. Rather, it was like a locomotive — long, slow and dragged out. But, as trains do, the Bulldogs picked up speed late in their 91-72 win over Western Carolina Tuesday night.

The conductor of that train was the highly-touted Edwards, who posted 24 points in his college debut. But it wasn't the number of points from Edwards that mattered for Georgia, it was when they came in for the Bulldogs. Up only two points with 6:22 left in the game, Edwards hit back-to-back crucial 3-pointers to build a 71-63 lead and completely change the game.

Before those, Edwards was having a lackluster game for himself. At halftime, the former five-star was shooting 3-of-9 from the field with a couple of turnovers. But after the half, the rust was shaken off and he was ready to play.

Until those Edwards threes, it was a close game between the two. For every point Georgia put up, it seemed to be answered by a bucket of the Catamounts own. Going into the half, Georgia was trailing 38-37 to Western Carolina. The Bulldogs were shooting a lackluster 36.4 percent from the field and had more personal fouls (13) than made field goals (12). It isn't the kind of start Georgia coach Tom Crean wanted, but it wasn't all undisciplined play. Some of it was opening-game jitters.

When the second half rolled around, guys like Edwards and Chrisitan Brown were able to hold off on fouling out until the game was at least clinched, and Amanze Ngumezi and Rayshaun Hammons were able to stay in the entire game.

Although he may have been the most noticeable, Edwards was not the only freshman to make a considerable impact on this game. Sahvir Wheeler also made his name known, putting up 19 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting to pair with three assists.

Next up, the Bulldogs take on The Citadel at home on November 12 in Athens. A game that Georgia hopes will not come as close as this one did.

For the AJC