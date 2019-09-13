Bulldogs land second commitment for 2021

Athens - Georgia landed its second commitment for its football recruiting class of 2021 when David Daniel of Woodstock pledged to sign with the Bulldogs, according to his Twitter post Friday morning.
🚨I originally planned 2 drop my🔝list but after 🙏🏽 I had 2 follow my ❤️ I want 2 thank all the coaches that took time in recruiting me. Some relationships that I built will never be forgotten. Please let me enjoy my decision no interviews at this time✌🏽#GoDawgs 🐶🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/y2jVaeU9mk— David Daniel (@David_X_Dope) September 13, 2019
Daniel is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back but is listed simply as an “athlete” in recruiting profiles because of all he does for Woodstock High. A 4-star prospect, the junior is considered the No. 5-ranked recruit in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports.com, and is projected as a cornerback.
Daniel joins 3-star safety Bralyn Oliver in Georgia’s 2021 recruiting class.
Of course, the majority of the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts remained focused on the 2020 recruiting class. That group is currently ranked No. 5 in the nation with 16 commitments, including three 5-star-rated prospects in offensive tackle Broderick Jones of Lithonia, running back Kendall Milton of Clovis, Calif., and outside linebacker Mekhail Sherman of Washington, D.C.
The read more about Georgia’s latest commitment, go to DawgNation.com.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
