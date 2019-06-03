0 Bulldogs bounced from NCAA after second loss to Seminoles

History often repeats itself, and it did again Sunday night for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs dedicated their entire season to avenging what happened here this time last year. That was losing to Duke to get bounced from their own regional despite coming in with a national seed.

Well, it happened again, with Florida State filling the role as spoiler and Georgia — a No. 4 seed — going out as an even bigger favorite. The Seminoles, who barely got into the NCAA field with a 36-win season and entered as a 3 seed, defeated the Bulldogs for the second time in as many days to claim the NCAA Athens Regional championship.

And it wasn't close.

Shut out eight times during the regular season, the Seminoles won, 10-1, Sunday and scored 35 runs during the regional, including 21 in two games against the Bulldogs. The majority of damage came from the bottom of the lineup. Number seven hitter Nander De Sedas was 5-for-9 in his two games against Georgia and 6 for 15 in the regional. Number nine hitter Tim Becker — a club team player at FSU last year — hit three home runs.

The theory is that the FSU might've been inspired for their retiring coach. In fact, some college baseball observers thought the Seminoles received a bid only because it was the swan song for their 40-year skipper Mike Martin. Maybe so, but with these three wins, Martin now stands just one victory away from winning for 40 games for the 40th consecutive year.

FSU leaves Athens with at 39-21 and will travel to play the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional.

It was a bit of a long shot that Georgia might pull this out after falling to FSU, 12-3, Saturday to fall into the loser's bracket. The Bulldogs had to play two full nine-inning games just to extend the tournament another day, and they got the day off to as good a start as possible with a 13-0 win over Florida Atlantic that featured a complete-game effort from junior right-hander Tim Elliott.

Georgia went with hard-throwing freshman Cole Wilcox to start the nightcap. But Wilcox struggled with his control and FSU's hot bats didn't have a problem timing up with Wilcox's fastball, recorded at 100-miles-an-hour this season.

Reese Albert, the Seminoles’ second batter of the day, hit a two-run home run on the fourth pitch of the game. Wilcox seemed to pitch a little too careful the rest of his stint. He was lifted trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning having walked five and striking out only one.

Zac Kristofak put out that fire with a strikeout, but he control the next one when it started up in the six inning. FSU would strike for four more in that frame to get ahead, 9-0. Georgia's Tucker Maxwell answered with a long, leadoff homer in the bottom half of the inning, but the Bulldogs would leave their only other runner stranded, and the rout continued.

After improving its record by 14 games last year to earn a No. 8 national seed, Georgia (46-17) improved by another six games this season and earned a No. 4 seed.

DawgNation