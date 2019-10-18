0 A midseason check on the College Football Playoff odds

Just three more Saturdays before the College Football Playoff selection committee unveils the first of its six sets of rankings this season. . . .

And the oddsmakers at the website SportsBettingDime.com this week have Clemson, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State with better-than-even odds to ultimately be selected for the four-team playoff.

They have Clemson at 1/5 odds, Oklahoma at 1/2, Alabama at 2/3 and Ohio State at 9/10 to reach the playoff.

The teams most likely to supplant one or more of them: LSU at 3/2 odds and Wisconsin at 7/2. (Mark your calendar: LSU plays at Alabama on Nov. 9, and Wisconsin visits Ohio State on Oct. 26.)

SportsBettingDime puts Georgia’s odds to reach the playoff at 7/1 after last week’s loss to South Carolina. The loss to the Gamecocks removed Georgia’s margin for error, and at this point the Bulldogs’ path to the CFP would require winning all of their remaining regular-season games and the SEC Championship game.

Alabama remains the favorite to win the national championship at 3/1 odds, followed by Clemson at 7/2.

The playoff committee’s first rankings of the season will be unveiled shortly after 9 p.m. on Nov. 5. After that, the committee will update its rankings every Tuesday until “Selection Sunday” on Dec. 8.

One of this season’s semifinal games will be played in Atlanta. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, on Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will match either the No. 1 team vs. the No. 4 team or No. 2 vs. No. 3. The other semifinal will be played in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution