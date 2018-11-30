0 5 players who could lead Georgia to victory

ATLANTA - Georgia goes into the SEC Championship against Alabama as a heavy underdog. But not everyone is picking the Tide to roll.

Here are five players who could make a difference and lead Georgia to a win Saturday.

QB JAKE FROMM

Fromm is going to need to have the best game of his career. He’s done that a few times this season, as he was great against Florida and nearly perfect against Georgia Tech. But the Alabama defense is a much tougher test.

In last year’s national championship game against Alabama, Fromm really struggled in the second half after a hot start, yet Georgia was still in position to win the game in overtime. He threw for 232 yards and one touchdown, along with two interceptions. Entering this year’s game, Fromm has regained a lot of momentum and confidence. He’ll have to play the best game of his career for Georgia to take down the Crimson Tide.

TE ISAAC NAUTA

Alabama leads the SEC in sacks. It’s second in total defense. Georgia’s going to need to be able to run the ball on early down and pick up key third downs when called upon. Nauta is going to help in both of those departments. He’ll be asked to open holes for Georgia running backs D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield. Fromm has also looked to the big tight end quite often this year, as Nauta is third on the team in receptions.

Last year we saw Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman have big games for Georgia. Some pass catcher is going to have to step up for the Bulldogs to win on Saturday. We think Nauta is going to be that guy who helps give Georgia the edge over the Crimson Tide.

LB D'ANDRE WALKER

Georgia doesn’t sack the quarterback often this year, as its 20 sacks are tied for second worst in the SEC. Walker has been the lone consistent pass-rushing threat, as he leads the team with 6.5 sacks. And the few times that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled this year, it has been because of pressure.

Walker and the rest of the Georgia defense have to rattle Tagovailoa on Saturday. That means multiple sacks, and we think that Walker is going to get at least one of those sacks.

CB TYSON CAMPBELL

Campbell has had a rough go of it in his freshman season. He has been constantly targeted by opposing teams, due to the fact that he’s on the other side of the field from All-America candidate Deandre Baker. The senior cornerback is up for the Thorpe Award, which goes to the country’s top defensive back. Baker will likely see most of Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on Saturday.

But the reason why Campbell is on this list is because Alabama doesn’t just have one wide receiver who can beat you. The all-star cast features Henry Ruggs, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith. It was Smith who famously caught the game-ending touchdown pass in last year’s national championship game. Campbell is going to have to hold his own against those Alabama wide receivers on Saturday. We think he’ll be able to do that.

K RODRIGO BLANKENSHIP

Special teams is the one aspect where Georgia should have a clear advantage over Alabama. And it’s largely because of Blankenship. While Alabama leads the country in missed extra points this season, Blankenship has made every single one of his this season. He also connected on a 51-yard field goal in last year’s national title game.

Field goals aren’t going to win Georgia this game, but UGA fans should feel confident when Blankenship steps on the field. If he can boom touchbacks on kickoffs as well, that’ll really help Georgia upset the Crimson Tide.

This article was written by Conner Riley, DawgNation.

