NFL Combine: Former UGA safety Malaki Starks to interview with Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS — With the NFL Draft only a few months away, former Georgia Bulldogs Malaki Starks attended the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Many mock drafts have Starks, who was GameDay on 2′s exclusive player correspondent last season, as the No. 1 ranked safety in this year’s draft class.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein caught up with Starks on Thursday.

Starks has interviewed a few teams already, including Cincinnati, Miami and Carolina. On Friday, the former Jefferson High School standout will sit down with his hometown Atlanta Falcons.

“Yeah, I mean, that’d be awesome. I’d get to stay home,” Starks said about the possibility of Atlanta drafting him. “But I watched them growing up, and they got great history there... I just want to get my foot in the door anywhere.”

The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft. While the safety position is not necessarily an immediate need for the Falcons, Starks will be an impactful starter from the jump.

He started all 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2024 and led the defense in tackles. He also had one of the best interceptions of the college football season against....

Starks told Klein that going up against Brock Bowers, who set NFL records for a rookie tight end, helped make him the player he is today.

Starks is one of 14 Georgia Bulldog players in Indianapolis for the combine. That’s the second most of any school behind the national champion Ohio State, who has 15 former Buckeyes in attendance.

