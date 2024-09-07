SEC on ABC: Watch Tennessee-NC State, South Carolina-Kentucky, Arkansas-Oklahoma State on Channel 2

WSB-TV is the new home for SEC football on ABC. Each week, you can see the top SEC teams compete for a trip to the SEC Championship in Atlanta.

Here are things to watch this weekend in the Southeastern Conference, provided by the Associated Press.

Game of the week

South Carolina (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Lexington (ABC).

This lone head-to-head matchup opens SEC play while other league teams continue non-conference play. Four takeaways — including two fumble recoveries deep inside Old Dominion territory that were converted into their only touchdowns — helped the Gamecocks get past Old Dominion 23-19 in their opener. Kentucky rolled Southern Miss 31-0 in just over two quarters in a game delayed more than two hours by lightning and then called off midway through the third quarter. The Wildcats allowed the Golden Eagles just five yards rushing in the abbreviated game. South Carolina leads the series 20-14-1 including last year’s 17-14 victory in Columbia, but Kentucky has won seven of the past 10 meetings. The Wildcats are 10-point favorites, according to BetMGM College Sports Odds.

Power 4 showdowns

SEC newcomer and No. 3 Texas thumped Colorado State 52-0 in its opener but faces its first test at No. 10 Michigan. The Longhorns were among six SEC teams that posted shutouts last weekend. Michigan allowed just nine yards rushing in its 30-10 rout of Fresno State, the nation’s third lowest total, as Sherrone Moore officially started as Wolverines head coach following the departure of Jim Harbaugh to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

No. 14 Tennessee visits No. 24 N.C. State, looking to follow up a 69-3 shellacking of Chattanooga. The Volunteers passed for 414 of their 718 yards on offense, numbers that rank seventh and second respectively in FBS. The Vols have won of two of three against the Wolfpack but the schools are meeting for the first time since UT won 35-21 in 2012 in Atlanta.

Impact player

Alabama sophomore DB Keon Sabb matched his freshman total with two interceptions returned for 87 yards in the No. 4 Crimson Tide’s 63-0 blowout of Western Kentucky. That includes a 64-yard return, giving the Michigan transfer the nation’s second highest yardage total on opening weekend. Sabb returned one of his two picks for a touchdown while helping the Wolverines win the national title.

Inside the numbers

Five SEC teams are ranked in the top 15 in FBS total offense after opening week, led by Ole Miss (772 yards). Tennessee is next (718) with Arkansas (687) fourth, Auburn (628) 11th and Alabama (600) 14th. … Ole Miss, Auburn and Arkansas are also comprise the top three in scoring with at least 70 points in their openers. … South Carolina’s Kyle Kennard had 3.5 tackles for loss among four stops and 2.5 sacks with a fumble recovery that set up a TD against Old Dominion. … Kentucky intercepted passes on its first two defensive series against Southern Miss.

Sustaining momentum

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea hopes his Commodores follow up their 34-27 overtime upset of Virginia Tech with non-conference wins against FCS-level Alcorn State on Saturday and Sun Belt member Georgia State the next week before opening league play at No. 9 Missouri on Sept. 21.

“It’s easy to have a chip on your shoulder at Vanderbilt, and I certainly have a big one,” Lea said this week. “The discipline it takes to shift from a performance that, to be honest with you, could’ve been a lot cleaner but gave us the result we have long looked for, to shift from that to the next opponent and continue in our climb, that’s what’s important for us right now.”

___

©2024 Cox Media Group