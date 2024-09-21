SEC on ABC: No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma highlights Week 4 today on Channel 2

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 6 Tennessee (3-0) at No. 15 Oklahoma (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, (ABC).

It’s the Sooners’ first Southeastern Conference game and the league opener for both teams. The Volunteers’ season has been a walk in the park so far, outscoring Chattanooga, NC State and Kent State by a combined 191- 13, an SEC-record margin through three games.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was the starting quarterback for Oklahoma’s 2000 national championship team, finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was also the Sooners’ offensive coordinator for four seasons starting in 2011.

The game features two talented young quarterbacks, Tennessee redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava and Sooners sophomore Jackson Arnold. Iamaleava directs an offense that leads the nation in scoring (63.7 points per game) and ranks second in total yards (639.3 yards per game) and third in rushing (336.3). Dylan Sampson has powered a prolific ground game by rushing for nine touchdowns already.

Arnold is leading the Sooners with 159 rushing yards while passing for 484 yards and seven touchdowns against two interceptions. Both led their teams in the bowl game last season.

The Vols are favored by 7 points, according to BetMGM.

Napier watch

There are three other league games: Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri, Arkansas at Auburn and Florida at Mississippi State.

The most intriguing might just be the Gators and embattled coach Billy Napier against Jeff Lebby’s Bulldogs, who were humbled 41-17 by Toledo. Napier is 6-11 in SEC games and the loss to Texas A&M was his seventh straight against Power 4 opponents. Speculation about his job security has continued to ramp up.

The biggest nonconference matchup features No. 16 LSU against UCLA. The Tigers lost 38-27 at UCLA to open the 2021 season in the programs’ only previous meeting. They’re favored by 24-1/2 points, per BetMGM.

Impact player

Texas quarterback Arch Manning may get his first career start. The top-ranked Longhorns’ coach Steve Sarkisian has labeled starter Quinn Ewers as “questionable” for the game against Louisiana-Monroe with an abdominal strain. Manning passed for four touchdowns and ran 67 yards for another in a 56-7 win over UTSA. If Ewers isn’t fully healthy, this would appear to be a game where he could easily sit out.

Inside the numbers

Three SEC defenses have yet to allow a touchdown: No. 2 Georgia, No. 5 Mississippi and Tennessee. ... Ole Miss is the first SEC team to score 150 points and allow fewer than 10 through three games, according to ESPN. ... ... Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has eight passing touchdowns and six rushing TDs in just three games. That’s six more than his first three starts last season. ... Arkansas leads the nation with 15 rushing touchdowns, including six from Utah transfer Ja’Quinden Jackson. ... LSU has won 16 straight nonconference game in Tiger Stadium and 65 of its last 66. ... South Carolina and Akron’s only other meeting came on Dec. 1, 2018 after both teams had early season games called off because of weather.

Bye Bye

The biggest SEC game of the early season is a week away. Georgia and No. 4 Alabama both have open dates before their showdown in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs just dropped from the top spot in the rankings after a 13-12 win over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide have won Kalen DeBoer’s first three games by a combined 121 points. It will be a rematch of the SEC championship game won by Alabama.

