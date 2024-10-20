French throws 3 touchdown passes and Georgia Southern beats James Madison 28-14

JC French threw three touchdown passes and survived three interceptions to lead Georgia Southern to a 28-14 win over James Madison on Saturday.

David Mbadinga ran 29 yards for the game’s first points in the opening quarter and the Eagles (5-2, 3-0 Sun Belt) led thereafter. French tossed TD passes of 5 yards to Derwin Burgess Jr. and 15 to Tyler Fromm for a 21-0 halftime lead.

French was picked off in the flat by DJ Barksdale midway through the third quarter for an 11-yard touchdown, but he responded with a 2-yard toss to Elija Walton to lead 28-7.

The game’s final score came on Alonza Barnett III’s 35-yard toss to Omarion Dollison early in the fourth quarter.

French was 24-of-33 passing and Jalen White rushed for 134 yards on 23 carries.

Barnett was 22 of 41 for 186 yards passing for the Dukes (5-2, 1-2).

