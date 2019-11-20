  • College Football Playoff rankings Week 3: No changes in top 4

    By: Courtney Martinez

    Updated:

    With all top seven teams winning last week, there were no major changes for College Football Playoff committee rankings on Tuesday night. 

    No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson won by 21, 35 and 49 points, respectively on Saturday. No. 4 Georgia meanwhile survived a scare from Auburn to secure a spot in the SEC Championship. Auburn fell three spots this week because of the loss. 

    Georgia closes out the regular season against Texas A&M and rival Georgia Tech before it heads to Atlanta for the conference championship. 

    Here is the complete top 25

    1. LSU
    2. Ohio State
    3. Clemson
    4. Georgia
    5. Alabama
    6. Oregon
    7. Utah
    8. Penn State
    9. Oklahoma
    10. Minnesota
    11. Florida
    12. Wisconsin
    13. Michigan
    14. Baylor
    15. Auburn
    16. Notre Dame
    17. Iowa
    18. Memphis
    19. Cincinnati
    20. Boise State
    21. Oklahoma State
    22. Iowa State
    23. Southern Cal
    24. Appalachian State
    25. SMU

