College Football Playoff rankings Week 3: No changes in top 4

With all top seven teams winning last week, there were no major changes for College Football Playoff committee rankings on Tuesday night.
No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson won by 21, 35 and 49 points, respectively on Saturday. No. 4 Georgia meanwhile survived a scare from Auburn to secure a spot in the SEC Championship. Auburn fell three spots this week because of the loss.
Georgia closes out the regular season against Texas A&M and rival Georgia Tech before it heads to Atlanta for the conference championship.
Here is the complete top 25
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oklahoma
- Minnesota
- Florida
- Wisconsin
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Notre Dame
- Iowa
- Memphis
- Cincinnati
- Boise State
- Oklahoma State
- Iowa State
- Southern Cal
- Appalachian State
- SMU
