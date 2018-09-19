0 Clemson-GT, Stanford-Oregon highlights HUGE day of college football on Channel 2

ATLANTA, Ga. - Saturday marks the official first day of fall and what better way to spend it than watching college football on Channel 2 this weekend.

Channel 2 has you covered with the biggest games featuring four teams ranked in the AP top 25. Here is what you can expect as college football enters Week 4:

No. 8 Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon on Channel 2

Notre Dame survived a scare from Vanderbilt last week as it held on for a 22-17 victory in South Bend. Now, it faces a Wake Forest team it held off 48-37 last season.

The No. 8 Irish are off to a 3-0 start for the fourth time in the last seven seasons under head coach Brian Kelly. The Demon Deacons look to bounce back after suffering their first lost of the season to Boston College.

One of the challenges for Wake Forest will be containing running back Tony Jones Jr. The junior made his first career start against Vanderbilt and carried the ball 17 times for 118 yards.

No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

The series between Georgia Tech and Clemson dates back to 1898, making it one of the sport's oldest rivalries. In their 84th meeting, the Yellow Jackets will massive underdogs against the No. 3 Tigers.

Head coach Paul Johnson said on his radio show this week that Clemson "might be the most talented team that we've played since I've been here."

The good news for Johnson's Tech team though is Clemson has struggled on the road in Atlanta recently. GT has won five of its last six home games against Clemson, including a 28-6 upset over No. 19 Clemson in 2014.

No. 7 Stanford at No. 20 Oregon, 8 p.m. on Channel 2

With College GameDay in town, Autzen Stadium will be rocking when No. 20 Oregon hosts Pac-12 rival No. 7 Stanford Saturday night.

The Cardinal defense has given up only two touchdowns this season but will have a tough test against the Ducks offense, which ranks eighth nationally with 51.7 points per game.

Meanwhile Oregon's No. 1 ranked run-defense will have to go against 2017 Heisman runner-up Bryce Love, who returns from an undisclosed injury.

The winner of the Stanford-Oregon game has advanced to the Pac-12 Championship Game six of the last seven years, winning five straight titles from 2011-2015.

Statistics and information from each school's weekly game notes were used in this report.

