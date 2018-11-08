0 Clemson-Boston College, 'Bedlam' rivalry highlight college football on Channel 2

With just weeks until Championship Saturday, conference races are coming down to the wire.

The Southeastern Conference is the only Power 5 conference whose championship game has been set. Georgia and Alabama clinched spots last weekend.

Will there be a chance for other top 25 teams to take a step closer to securing a playoff spot? Let's break down the games you can catch only on Channel 2 this Saturday.

Wisconsin at No. 20 Penn State, Noon on Channel 2

Wisconsin and No. 20 Penn State have had eerily similar seasons.

Both teams are now 6-3 after they were once ranked in the top 10. Both teams saw their chances of winning the Big Ten slip away with losses to Michigan. Now, both are trying to avoid a fourth loss this season.

Despite the dip it has taken this year, Wisconsin hasn't lost its identity in the run game with Jonathan Taylor. The sophomore is the nation's leading rusher with 1,363 total yards, averaging 6.55 yards per carry. Taylor also tied for 11th in the FBS with 11 touchdowns.

Penn State's attack relies more on its passing game with the arm of Trace McSorley, who was announced as a Johnny Unitas Finalist this week. McSorley looks to bounce back after he had only five completions and an interception against Michigan.

Head coach James Franklin hasn't said whether backup Tommy Stevens will see some snaps on Saturday like he did last week.

Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. on Saturday

Oklahoma is still on the outside looking based on the recent College Football Rankings, but the path is still there for the No. 6 Sooners if they win out in the Big 12.

That starts this week against their in-state rival Oklahoma State when the Bedlam series kicks off for its 113th meeting since 1904.

The Sooners are 18-point favorites over the Pokes and won last year's game 62-52. It's possible that we could see another shootout as Oklahoma and Oklahoma State average 49.1 and 38.3 points per game respectively.

No. 2 Clemson at No. 17 Boston College

With two of most balanced teams in the nation meeting, No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 17 Boston College is the can't miss game of the week. It's not shocking to see the Tigers ranked where they are, but the Eagles have been a huge surprise this season.

A key matchup to watch will be how each defense contains the star-studded running backs in Travis Etienne and A.J. Dillon. Clemson's Etienne is just two yards shy of a 1,000 rushing yard season, while BC's Dillon needs just 103 yards for the same mark.

Clemson has outscored their last four opponents 240-3, but Boston College doesn't have a poor defense like Florida State and Louisville. Their defense is tied for fifth nationally with 21 turnovers, including seven fumble recoveries.

The outcome of this game will have implications not only on the Atlantic Division, but potentially Clemson's chances to make the College Football Playoff if they are shut out of ACC Championship.

