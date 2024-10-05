Clayton Kershaw won't pitch for the Dodgers in playoffs after big toe injury fails to heal

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Clayton Kershaw, sidelined since late August with a toe injury, won't pitch again this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“This is it for Clayton for 2024,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday before Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

A 36-year-old left-hander, Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star. He didn't pitch until July 25 after having offseason shoulder surgery. He went on the injured list Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe.

“Clayton has done everything he can to keep this thing moving forward and giving himself a chance to participate in the postseason,” Roberts said. “But where he’s at right now, physically, the foot, the toe just is not cooperating. It’s actually getting worse.”

Kershaw had been left off the Dodgers' NLDS roster earlier Saturday before Roberts confirmed that his season was over.

“It stinks he’s not going to be able to pitch for us,” catcher Will Smith said. “He'll be here every day I know cheering us on, being in the clubhouse, helping us out whatever way he can.”

Kershaw was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA in seven starts.

Because of his toe, Kershaw couldn't pitch the way he wanted to and other areas of his body were overcompensating for it.

He said he’s been assured by doctors that he doesn’t need surgery.

“It’s something that takes time I guess, which is the worst thing because I’m not good at that,” Kershaw said last week. “My arm, I’m keeping it going the best I can. I really think when my toe is better, I will be ready to pitch. I need to get close to 100% so I can throw.”

He had been eager to redeem himself after last year’s stunning postseason debacle. Kershaw got hammered by Arizona in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, giving up six hits and six runs in the first inning.

His postseason ERA is 4.22 over 194 innings pitched. His regular-season ERA of 2.48 is the best of any MLB pitcher with at least 1,500 innings pitched since 1920.

Kershaw signed a one-year contract in February plus a 2025 player option worth $5 million.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.