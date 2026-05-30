Chris Richards is uncertain for the US in World Cup and will miss Senegal friendly

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Top American defender Chris Richards is uncertain for the World Cup because of an ankle injury and will miss Sunday's friendly against Senegal.

Richards tore two left ankle ligaments while playing for Crystal Palace on May 17. He arrived at U.S. training camp Friday and was assessed by the medical and performance staff.

“We need to see,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said Saturday. “The next few days are going to be key, to see the possibility to be ready or not on the World Cup.”

Pochettino said he has been anxious to learn whether Richards will be available and repeatedly inquired of Richards' status with Jesús Pérez, his first assistant coach.

“I was asking ... 100 times, what do you think?” Pochettino said. “The answer was wait, wait, wait, wait.”

Twenty-six man rosters must be submitted to FIFA by June 1 and the U.S. can replace injured players until June 11.

Central defender is among the least-deep positions in the U.S. player pool and Richards is considered the best American at that position. Captain Tim Ream, Auston Trusty, Mark McKenzie and Miles Robinson are other central defenders on the roster.

Vancouver's Tristan Blackmon and Toronto's Walker Zimmerman, a member of the 2022 U.S. World Cup team, would be possible replacements.

Richards, 26, missed the 2022 World Cup because of a hamstring injury. He was going to remain in Fayetteville and not travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for Sunday's game.

“I think he needs to keep doing his rehab and I think it’s much better to stay here and plan to train and re-evaluate next week how he is,” Pochettino said.

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.