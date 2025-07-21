Chris Paul returns to Clippers for what's expected to be his 21st and final NBA season

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Chris Paul is rejoining the Los Angeles Clippers for what's expected to be the point guard's 21st and final NBA season.

The team confirmed Monday afternoon that Paul had signed. He led the Clippers to the playoffs in each of his six seasons in Los Angeles.

"Chris is one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Clippers uniform and it’s appropriate that he returns to the team for this chapter of his career,” Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in a statement.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, was a free agent after playing all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, becoming the first NBA player to do so in his 20th season or later. He averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists while shooting 43% from the floor.

Paul had stated that he wanted to play the upcoming season close to his family, which lives in Los Angeles.

He joins a veteran roster that includes new additions guard Bradley Beal, forward John Collins and center Brook Lopez, as well as Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“Chris will help fortify our backcourt with his exceptional ballhandling, playmaking and shooting," Frank said Monday.

Paul played six seasons for the Clippers during their “Lob City” era with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. He made five All-Star teams from 2012 to 2017 and his 4,023 assists are still the most in franchise history. He averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 409 games.

Paul left the Clippers for the Houston Rockets in 2017 because he felt it was time for a change and he wanted to compete for a championship with Harden. Paul spent two seasons in Houston before going to Oklahoma City for one season. He then spent three years with Phoenix and one with Golden State before joining the Spurs last season, who finished 13th in the Western Conference at 34-48.

The Clippers finished fifth at 50-32 and lost to Denver in seven games in the first round.

Frank had said Saturday that the team was “strongly considering" signing Paul to join a crowded guard rotation of Harden, Beal, Bogdanovic and Kris Dunn.

Paul will come off the bench.

“He is joining us as a reserve point guard and is excited to fill whatever role (coach) Tyronn Lue asks him to play,” Frank said. "He wants to be part of the group and we’re fortunate to have him back.”

The Clippers want to preserve Harden, who played nearly 2,800 minutes last season at age 35 in his 16th NBA season. They view Paul as insurance against injuries that typically impact a roster during an 82-game season, plus the playoffs.

“Role awareness, especially in this next roster spot, will be critical,” Frank said.

