Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is suspended 6 games by NFL, person familiar with decision tells AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press, keeping him out of a series of high-profile matchups beginning with next week’s season opener against the Chargers in Brazil.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because an official announcement had not been made.

Six weeks ago, Rice pleaded guilty to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. As part of a plea agreement from the March 2024 crash on a Dallas highway, prosecutors said, he also received a sentence of five years of deferred probation and 30 days in jail as a condition of his probation.

The NFL handed down its suspension after its own internal investigation, one week before the Chiefs are due to leave for Brazil. It voids a Sept. 30 hearing before former federal judge Sue L. Robinson at the NFL’s headquarters in New York.

Along with missing the Chargers game, Rice will miss a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium; a Sunday night trip to New York to face the Giants; a high-profile matchup with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sept. 28; a game against Jacksonville the following Monday night; and a Sunday night showdown with the Lions.

Rice will be eligible to return to the field when Kansas City faces the AFC West-rival Raiders on Oct. 19.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

