Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce agree to 2-year extension, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce have agreed on a two-year contract extension that would keep him with the Super Bowl champions through the 2027 season, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because the extension had not been announced.

The 34-year-old Kelce, who was chosen by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft, has become their career leader with 11,328 yards receiving. He also has 75 touchdown receptions and, most importantly, has helped Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowls and three Lombardi Trophies in the past five years.

Kelce has also become a crossover star, thanks in part to his relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift and his appearances on shows such as “Saturday Night Live.” The podcast he hosts with his brother and former Eagles center Jason Kelce has become one of the most popular across several genres, and he will soon host a quiz show on Amazon Prime.

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension with Kansas City in 2020, which followed a $46 million, five-year contract that he signed in 2016. The new extension is expected to once again make him one of the league's highest-paid tight ends.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

