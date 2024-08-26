Chiefs signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to provide veteran depth, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with Juju Smith-Schuster, adding a veteran wide receiver familiar with the team one day before all NFL teams must reach the 53-player limit, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person, confirming multiple reports, spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal was pending a physical.

Smith-Schuster was released from the Patriots earlier this month, one year into his three-year, $25 million contract. He played one season in Kansas City in 2022 before that deal, catching 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns while helping them reach the Super Bowl, where he caught seven passes for 53 yards in a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

The Chiefs had one of the least-productive wide receiver groups in the NFL last season, when they beat the 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title. They tried to rectify it by signing Marquise Brown in free agency and using a first-round pick on Xavier Worthy, but Brown's availability for the start of the season is in question after he dislocated his shoulder in the preseason.

The Chiefs also have Rashee Rice, a breakout star a year ago, who has been dealing with legal problems in Texas. At this point it appears that there will be no NFL suspension before the start of the season, but that could happen eventually.

Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman also are likely to make the team when rosters are trimmed Tuesday, but that leaves a seventh wide receiver spot available. Kadarius Toney has dealt with penalties, mental mistakes and dropped passes in his time in Kansas City, while Justyn Ross has been unable to seize the job when given chances in the preseason.

Smith-Schuster would provide another veteran presence in an otherwise young wide receiver room. He's caught 430 passes for 5,048 yards and 30 touchdowns during seven seasons in the league, the first five of them spent with Pittsburgh.

The 27-year-old's best season was 2018, when he made the Pro Bowl with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven scores.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.