Chiefs rule out All-Pro LG Joe Thuney for Super Bowl vs 49ers with pectoral injury

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney for the Super Bowl because of a pectoral injury he sustained in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Nick Allegretti will start in Thuney's place against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid insisted all week he wasn't counting Thuney out, right through Friday's workout at the practice facility of the AFC West-rival Raiders. But given Thuney had not practiced since before he was hurt in Buffalo, it had been likely Allegretti would start in his second Super Bowl as a fill-in after doing the same thing against Tampa Bay in 2021.

The Chiefs otherwise had positive news on the injury front following their 66-minute practice on a cold day in Las Vegas.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has become their top pass-catcher alongside tight end Travis Kelce, was a full participant after he was stepped on near the end of practice Thursday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed last year's Super Bowl after dealing with an injury, also put in a full practice after dealing with an illness earlier in the week.

The only player that the Chiefs listed as questionable to face San Francisco was running back Jerick McKinnon, who remains on injured reserve after surgery for a core muscle injury in early January. The Chiefs have until Saturday afternoon to add him to the active roster for the Super Bowl, though Reid described his chances of playing as “slim” earlier in the week.

The 49ers were expected to release their final injury report later Friday.

