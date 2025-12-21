Chiefs QB Minshew knocked out of game by Titans with injured knee, replaced by Oladokun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew hurt his left knee Sunday in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Chris Oladokun replaced Minshew, who was making his first start this season for the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes on injured reserve after tearing two knee ligaments last week.

Minshew's last play came on a safety when Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons tackled Kareem Hunt in the end zone with 13:06 left in the second. Minshew finished 3 of 8 for 15 yards before his injury.

When the Chiefs got the ball back, Oladokun, just signed to the roster, took over.

Oladokun handed off on his first five plays. Oladokun wound up throwing away his first pass attempt before finally connecting with Travis Kelce on a 6-yard completion for his first in the NFL. The Chiefs settled for a 54-yard field goal by Harrison Butker for a 3-2 lead.

His only previous NFL regular-season game came Jan. 5 backing up Carson Wentz for the Chiefs in a 38-0 blowout loss to Denver. Oladokun ran once for 5 yards, was sacked once and had a fumble in that loss.

He started at South Florida and also attended Samford and South Dakota State. Pittsburgh drafted Oladokun in 2022 with a seventh-round pick.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.