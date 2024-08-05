Chiefs make Harrison Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — (AP) — Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who made the game-winning field goal in Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory two years ago, has agreed on a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

Butker announced the deal on X, saying: "There's no place I'd rather be than with the Chiefs, excited to finalize a 4 year extension. To the Heights!"

ESPN reported that Butker is receiving a $25.6 million extension that includes $17.75 million guaranteed.

Butker has converted 89.1% of his field goals (197 for 221) in seven seasons with the Chiefs. He’s made 70% percent (28 for 40) from beyond 50 yards.

Butker has been excellent in the playoffs, making 32 of 36 field goals (88.9%) and 62 of 65 extra points (95.4%).

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.