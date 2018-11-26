0 Championship preview: Catch Big 12, AAC and ACC title games only on Channel 2

The college football season went by quickly and the week teams have been preparing for is here: Championship Week.

Championship Week is the chance for Power 5 teams to seal the deal and make into the College Football Playoff. It's also the chance that smaller teams still in contention to make a final impression.

Here are the conference championships that you can watch only on Channel 2 this Saturday.

Oklahoma vs. Texas in Big 12 Championship, Noon on Channel 2

It's a rematch that fans were hoping for and it's rematch they will get. Rivals Oklahoma and Texas will meet for the second time after the Longhorns won 48-45 in October.

Like their previous meeting, Texas will be underdogs as Oklahoma is favored by seven points according to oddsmakers. The Sooners have won six of their last nine meetings.

Texas has turned it around in their second year under Tom Herman. It would be the program's first Big 12 title since 2009.

Oklahoma meanwhile looks to secure their fourth straight Big 12 title, which could propel them into the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Kyler Murray hopes to impress not just the playoff committee but the Heisman voters too.

UCF vs. Memphis in AAC Championship, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

The College Football Playoff is on the line again for the UCF. The Knights were left out of the playoff last year despite its undefeated record.

If they want to impress the committee, they will have to survive Memphis in the American Athletic Conferece

The Tigers nearly knocked off the Knights before UCF completed a late comeback. UCF heads into the title game without star quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton suffered a gruesome leg injury which forced him to have emergency surgery.

Memphis meanwhile is coming off a thrilling victory over Houston that secured their spot in the title. Their offense will be one of the toughest UCF has faced all season.

Clemson vs. Pitt in ACC Championship, 8 p.m. on Channel 2

The Clemson Tigers have been the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference all season. The second ranked team in the nation will be going for its fourth straight conference championship.

They will face a different opponent than they have in the past as the Pittsburgh Panthers clinched the Coastal Division. Pitt will head into Charlotte on the mend after it dropped its final game of the season to Miami.

Clemson are heavily favored in the game with some oddmakers having the Tigers favored by at least three touchdowns.

The undefeated Tigers will lock up a College Football Playoff spot with the win, but if Pitt spoils the championship for them, it will look to other teams for help.

