Catherine Dubois scores in 4th OT to lift Victoire over Charge 3-2 for first playoff victory

LAVAL, Quebec — (AP) — Catherine Dubois scored at 15:33 of the fourth overtime to lift the Montreal Victoire to a 3-2 playoff victory over the Ottawa Charge on Sunday.

The game set a Canadian professional women's hockey record for the longest hockey game ever, passing the Canadian Women's Hockey League semifinal on March 18, 2018. The previous longest Professional Women's Hockey League game was played exactly a year ago between Montreal and Boston.

Kristin O’Neill and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal, and Anna Wilgren had two assists. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 63 saves as the Victoire tied the best-of-five semifinal series at 1-1.

Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Charge. Aneta Tejralova also scored for the visitors while Gwyneth Philips made 53 saves.

Ottawa came back from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in the final 4:34 of the third period. Jenner’s goal forced overtime with 41.8 seconds remaining. The Charge had pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker.

Both teams had five-on-three power plays in the first overtime period, but were unable to capitalize.

Montreal had 1:34 of five-on-three time, while Ottawa had 24 seconds. Neither power play generated a great look to end the game.

The Victoire opened the scoring 2:25 into the game when O’Neill scored her first of the postseason.

The pass banked off the side boards and ended up perfectly placed for O’Neill to beat Ottawa’s defense to the puck. She then put the backhand past Phillips. It was Montreal’s first shot of the game.

Montreal doubled their lead 8:35 into the second period when Laura Stacey entered the zone off of a nice pass from Wilgren and fired a snap shot over the pad of Philips.

Ottawa looked to cut the lead less than a minute later. A scramble in front saw the puck cross the goal line, but the call after an official review ruled there was goaltender interference. The Charge challenged the call, but it was confirmed giving Montreal a power play. Rebecca Leslie was credited with the shot that crossed the line.

The Charge had the best chances during the penalty. Katerina Mrazova hit the post on a rush, and Emily Clark had a shot from the slot saved by Desbiens. It also generated some momentum for Ottawa. Ten of their 11 shots in the second period came after Stacey’s goal.

They finally beat Desbiens with 4:34 remaining in the third period. Brianne Jenner’s faceoff win got the puck to Tejralova. Her point shot got through traffic to make the score 2-1.

Jenner’s tying goal came when Tereza Vanisova had the puck at the goal line to the left of Desbiens, and fired a cross-ice pass. The puck hit off of Ottawa forward Clark before Jenner fired the one-timer into the open side of the net.

The series now shifts to Ottawa for the next two games. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday night at TD Place.

