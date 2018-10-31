0 Catch No. 2 Clemson, No. 7 Oklahoma in action only on Channel 2 this Saturday

ATLANTA - The college football season is heating up with the first College Football Playoff rankings released this week.

There weren't many surprises with Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Michigan in the committee's coveted top four. But there is still a whole month left for other teams to make a lasting impression, including one of the teams playing in primetime.

Here is a look at the ranked teams you can watch only on Channel 2 this Saturday!

Louisville at No. 2 Clemson, Noon on Channel 2

After two weeks on the road in the ACC, No. 2 Clemson returns to Death Valley to welcome 2-6 Louisville. The Cardinals are coming off a lopsided 56-35 home loss to Wake Forest.

The Tigers have been on a tear lately, dramatically outscoring their opponents over the last three weeks. Their No. 3 total defense has given up only 20 points while their No. 8 offense has scored 163 points.

The offensive attack for Clemson is one of the most balanced ones in the FBS with Travis Etienne on the ground and the receiving group that Trevor Lawrence has at his disposal.

The Cardinals have not won a conference game this season and they will need a perfect game if they want to have a chance in Clemson.

Florida State at No. 21 NC State, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

No. 21 NC State started the season undefeated until their run but they have lost back-to-back games since then.

Florida State could be the opponent they bounce back again in Week 10, but only if their defense improves. The Wolfpack gave up 41 points to No. 2 Clemson and 51 points to No. 19 Syracuse in those losses.

Meanwhile, Willie Taggert's first season with Florida State has not gone to plan with the Seminoles, who are barely .500 on the year.

The rest of their schedule doesn't look pretty either with all four of their final opponents ranked in the playoff rankings. So that makes this week's game against NC State a must-win if Florida State wants to salvage the season.

No. 7 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. on Channel 2

No. 7 Oklahoma is barely on the outside looking in after the first week of playoff rankings were revealed. The only blemish on the Sooners resume is their loss to Texas earlier this month.

Oklahoma has made progress since that loss to Texas, securing some confidence in its 52-27 and 51-14 wins over TCU and Kansas State respectively.

While the Sooners can get some big help this week, they'll need to first stop Texas Tech if they want to move up the committee's rankings.

Despite losing Patrick Mahomes to the NFL, Alan Bowman has slid in nicely with the Texas Tech offense. The freshman has thrown for a Big-12 leading 2,411 yards and has completed 15 touchdowns this season.

