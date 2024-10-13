Carlos Rodón will start AL Championship Series opener for the Yankees vs. the Guardians

NEW YORK — (AP) — Left-hander Carlos Rodón will start the AL Championship Series opener for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Rodón rebounded to a 16-9 record with a 3.96 ERA over 172 innings in 32 starts in his second season with the Yankees after signing a $162 million, six-year contract. He went 3-8 with a career-worst 6.85 ERA over 14 outings in a 2023 season that didn’t start until July 7 because of a strained left forearm and back stiffness.

Rodón, 31, took the loss in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against Kansas City last Monday.

He pitched shutout ball until giving up a leadoff homer to Salvador Perez that sparked a four-run fourth inning. Tommy Pham, Garrett Hampson and Maikel Garcia added RBI singles in a 4-2 win that evened the best-of-five series.

Ace Gerrit Cole starts Game 2 on Tuesday, followed by Clarke Schmidt in Game 3 at Cleveland on Thursday and rookie Luis Gil the following day in Game 4.

Yankee manager Aaron Boone said it was possible first baseman Anthony Rizzo could be added to the roster but no decision had been made. Rizzo has been sidelined since fracturing a pair of fingers when hit by a pitch on Sept. 28.

