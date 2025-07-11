Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner are Wimbledon's semifinals

LONDON — (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz takes on Taylor Fritz, and Jannik Sinner faces Novak Djokovic in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon.

Both matchups are scheduled to be played Friday at Centre Court, with No. 2 seed Alcaraz vs. No. 5 Fritz leading things off at about 1:30 p.m. local time, followed by No. 1 Sinner vs. No. 6 Djokovic.

The two winners will meet Sunday to decide the champion.

Alcaraz has won the last two trophies at the All England Club, beating Djokovic in the final each time.

Alcaraz is on a career-best 23-match winning streak that includes the championship at the French Open a month ago, defeating Sinner in an epic five-set final after saving three match points.

In all, Spain's Alcaraz owns five Grand Slam titles at age 22. Italy's Sinner, who won the Australian Open in January, has three at age 23. They have combined to collect the last half-dozen majors.

That's nothing compared to what Djokovic has accomplished, of course. The 38-year-old from Serbia already has 24 Slam trophies, the most for a man, and is bidding for a 25th that would give him more than anyone in the history of tennis.

He also can pick up an eighth Wimbledon title, which would tie Roger Federer's men's mark. Martina Navratilova holds the overall record at the All England Club with nine triumphs in singles.

Fritz, a 27-year-old from California, is eyeing his first Grand Slam title. He was the runner-up to Sinner at least year's U.S. Open.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.