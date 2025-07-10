Cam Schlittler brings heat and hope to Yankees in winning MLB debut

NEW YORK — (AP) — One game into his major league career, Cam Schlittler is the hardest-throwing member of the New York Yankees' rotation.

Schlittler used his 100 mph fastball to shut down Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners during an eye-opening debut Wednesday night, pitching the Yankees to a 9-6 victory before a throng of friends and family members in the crowd.

“Obviously, it's been my goal my whole life,” Schlittler said. “I don't think I've really processed it yet.”

One of the team’s top-rated prospects, the 6-foot-6 Schlittler struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He threw New York's seven fastest pitches this season and his average fastball velocity of 97.9 mph was the highest for a Yankees pitcher this year.

But it was his poise and improved secondary pitches that really impressed manager Aaron Boone.

“You see his stuff really plays," Boone said. “I see a lot of potential.”

Boone called it “a great first step” and said Schlittler will get another big league start, likely after the All-Star break.

“He was sick,” said Yankees teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr., who homered twice and drove in four runs.

Schlittler was called up from Triple-A to pitch in place of injured Clarke Schmidt, who is expected to undergo a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow that would sideline him for the rest of this season and much of next year.

So there's a genuine opportunity for Schlittler to stick in the rotation for a Yankees squad trying to catch Toronto atop the AL East.

“Obviously, just trying to get the first one under my belt and then whatever happens. I'm just fortunate that they gave me that opportunity,” Schlittler said. “Just take it day by day and see what happens.”

Staked to an early 3-0 lead, Schlittler gave up three runs and four hits — including solo homers by J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco.

The 24-year-old right-hander walked his first batter but settled down quickly and froze Raleigh, the major league home run leader, with a 100 mph heater for his first strikeout in the opening inning.

“He was nasty," Yankees outfielder Jasson Domínguez said.

That baseball was one of two sitting in Schlittler's locker after the game, both keepsakes inscribed and encased above the Yankees' championship belt for the night.

Schlittler said the strikeout ball will probably end up in his room back home eventually, but first he planned to give it to his parents.

“I know they'll cherish that,” he said.

Schlittler, who walked two, ending his outing with another strikeout of Raleigh before leaving with a 6-2 lead in the sixth to a standing ovation as his parents hugged in the Yankee Stadium stands.

Schlittler was born in Massachusetts but said he always wanted to play for the Yankees. They selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 amateur draft from Northeastern in Boston, right in the heart of rival Red Sox country.

The pitcher said his girlfriend and cousin were on hand in addition to plenty of friends, and he left 23 tickets for his supporters. But he said he wasn't all that nervous come gametime.

“I think probably had more jitters this morning, honestly,” Schlittler said. “I know my dad just in general gets more nervous than I do when I throw.”

