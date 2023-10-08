Caleb Williams finds the end zone once more in triple OT, and No. 9 USC survives Arizona 43-41

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Caleb Williams rushed for three touchdowns before running for a two-point conversion in the third overtime, and No. 9 Southern California's defense stopped Arizona's final attempt in a wild 43-41 victory Saturday night.

Williams passed for 219 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12), who botched a 25-yard field goal attempt on the final snap of regulation after Williams led a 59-yard drive in the final 2:08

The Heisman Trophy winner shook it off and coolly led USC to scores on each of its three overtime possessions. USC called an unorthodox play for the two-point attempt in the third OT, with the entire offensive line shifting out before Williams took the snap and ran the other way, stretching the ball to the pylon.

The Trojans' defense finished it when linebacker Mason Cobb led a stop of D.J. Williams behind the line.

Noah Fifita passed for 313 yards and threw two of his five touchdown passes to Jacob Cowing in overtime, but the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2) blew an early 17-point lead and fell just short of a signature victory under third-year coach Jedd Fisch.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.