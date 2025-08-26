Caitlin Clark becomes a Nike signature athlete with shoe coming out next year

NEW YORK — (AP) — Caitlin Clark is Nike's newest signature athlete, expanding the athletic wear company's partnership with the WNBA star.

Nike on Monday revealed a new logo of interlocking Cs to represent the Indiana Fever player. Clark's first signature shoe and apparel collection will debut next year. Her logo collection will launch on Oct. 1, with a T-shirt in the Fever's colors — yellow and navy blue — coming out a month earlier.

“Nike’s signature roster features all-time greats, and I am incredibly proud to join some of the best athletes in the world,” Clark said in a statement. “I’m excited to share a first look at what we’ve started to create together.”

Clark has missed 24 games during an injury-plagued second season, including the last 15 with a right groin strain. She has not played or practiced since July 15.

She did, however, participate in Indiana’s pregame shootaround Sunday at Minnesota. Last season’s WNBA Rookie of the Year is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games.

Clark has had a huge impact in women's basketball ratings and attendance over the last few years, dating from her time setting the NCAA all-time scoring record at Iowa.

In June, Nike released a pair of Kobe Bryant’s signature sneakers in the colors of the Fever. The shoes sold out nearly as soon as they were offered.

Clark becomes the third WNBA player to get a signature deal with Nike, following A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu. Wilson's shoe and apparel are coming out this year.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.