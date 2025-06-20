Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier lead early fan-voting for WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana star Caitlin Clark has an early lead in the fan voting for next month's WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

The guard received 515,993 votes and was followed by Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who garnered 484,758 votes. There were three other Indiana players in the top 10 with Aliyah Boston third, Kelsey Mitchell seventh and Lexie Hull ninth.

This year's game will be played in Indiana on July 19.

A'ja Wilson of Las Vegas and Breanna Stewart of New York were fourth and fifth in the balloting, respectively. The two were the captains for the All-Star Game in 2022 and 2023.

Sabrina Ionescu, Stewart's teammate, was eighth, while rookies Paige Bueckers of Dallas, in sixth, and Kiki Iriafen of Washington, in 10th, rounded out the top 10.

Fan voting ends on June 28 and accounts for 50% of the overall vote. Current players and a media panel each account for 25%. The top four guards and six frontcourt players with the best overall score between the three groups are honored as starters for the All-Star Game.

The league’s coaches choose the 12 reserve players.

The two starters who receive the most fan votes will be the captains of the game and choose their All-Star teams with the results announced on July 8.

This year's contest will have the traditional format of two teams playing against each other. Last season was a matchup of the USA Olympic team playing against an All-Star team.

