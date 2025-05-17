Caitlin Clark says flagrant foul for shoving Angel Reese was not 'malicious'

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry added another chapter Saturday when Reese took exception to Clark's hard foul with 4:38 left in the third quarter as the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky opened their seasons.

After Reese grabbed an offensive rebound, Clark slapped Reese across the arm, knocking the ball away and Reese to the floor. Reese then jumped up and confronted Clark as Fever center Aliyah Boston jumped in between the two players.

Following a replay review, the referees upgraded the foul to a flagrant one and called double technical fouls on Boston and Reese.

It was Clark's third personal foul.

During an in-game interview with ESPN, Clark said there was “nothing malicious” about the foul.

“It’s just a good take foul," Clark said. “You know, either Angel gets a wide open two points, or we send them to the free-throw line. Nothing malicious about it. It's just a good take foul. Every basketball player knows that."

When Reese missed the first of two throws, Gainbridge Fieldhouse erupted in cheers. Reese made the second, though, and Chicago added a layup on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 56-45.

Clark had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a career-high tying three blocks in the first half. Reese had seven points and nine rebounds through the first two quarters.

This story has been corrected to show that Boston and Reese got double technical fouls, not Clark and Reese.

