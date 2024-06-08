Caitlin Clark makes 7 3-pointers, scores 30 points to lead Indiana over winless Washington 85-83

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Caitlin Clark made seven 3-pointers, equaled a career high with 30 points and made enough of her free throws down the stretch to help the Indiana Fever hold on for an 85-83 victory over the winless Washington Mystics on Friday night.

Clark easily had the most 3-pointers of her young career and made three of her four free throws late. She missed the last one, and the ball was knocked out of bounds as the Mystics (0-11) tried to rush up the court. That gave Washington one last chance with 1.4 seconds left, but the Mystics couldn't get a shot off in time.

Clark had eight rebounds and six assists in perhaps her best all-around game so far. She went 8 of 15 from the field with four steals, although turnovers (eight) were an issue again for the former Iowa star.

Indiana (3-9) was coming off a four-day layoff after a grueling start to the season that included 11 games in 20 days. This time it was Washington that was put to the test, playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Indiana led 82-80 when Aliyah Boston missed two free throws with 25.6 seconds remaining, giving Washington a chance to tie. Ariel Atkins missed a driving attempt, however, and the ball went out of bounds. The Mystics then had to foul, and Clark made two free throws for a four-point lead.

Karlie Samuelson answered with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one.

Clark has had one other 30-point game in the WNBA, in a loss to Los Angeles on May 28. She hadn't made more than four 3s in a game and had shot over 50% from the field only once.

Stefanie Dolson scored 19 points for Washington, but the Mystics missed a big chance when Indiana's NaLyssa Smith was called for a clear-path foul with 1:37 to play. Down by three, Washington rookie Aaliyah Edwards made only one of two free throws, and the Mystics didn't score on the ensuing possession.

Washington lost back-to-back games against top rookies — Angel Reese and Chicago beat the Mystics on Thursday. The Mystics played these games at the larger Capital One Arena instead of their normal venue because of the increased fan interest.

