Caitlin Clark cheers for a 7-game NBA Finals, savoring 'great basketball'

NEW YORK — Caitlin Clark would love to see the NBA Finals go seven games. Not because she's a fan of either team, but because she just loves great basketball.

“I'm kind of indifferent on who wins, but I'm just such a basketball fan that I would love to see it go to seven games just because I love it,” Clark said before the Fever played the Liberty on Saturday night. “I think it's been such a great series, and even the Spurs beating the Thunder I think was incredible, too. I'm a fan and I think even watching like you can learn so much so I try to absorb as much as I can.”

Clark was out to dinner on Friday night in New York, watching Game 2 of the Knicks-Spurs series on her phone with teammate Lexie Hull. When the Knicks won, Clark thought for a minute about going over to Madison Square Garden where a massive watch party was taking place, just to take in the crazy atmosphere.

“They’re like jumping around on each other and climbing light poles. I feel like that would be an experience,” she said. “I don’t know if my security guy would let me do that, but I want to. I want to experience that because those Knicks fans are so passionate and crazy, I admired. It’s pretty awesome.”

Clark has been all over the Finals with commercials featuring her appearing during every game. She admits she mutes them to not hear herself speak, but enjoys the attention it brings to the WNBA.

“I think it speaks a lot to where the WNBA is," she said. “Most commercials are airing during primetime sports, NBA Finals. It’s not just me. There are quite a few other women in this league that are across national brands and different advertisements. So I think it speaks to how much this this league has grown, how much attention is on this league and the way people think of us as athletes.”

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