Buffalo Bills RB James Cook resumes practicing after weeklong `hold-in' as part of contract standoff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills running back James Cook resumed practicing on Tuesday, ending — temporarily, at least — his "hold-in" as part of a contract standoff that began on Aug. 3.

Cook took the field in uniform and participated at the start of practice after missing four straight sessions last week — the last two in which the fourth-year player failed to even make an appearance on the sideline.

Speaking before practice, coach Sean McDermott anticipated Cook's return based on conversations he had with the running back.

“Things have changed and yes, I’ve had a conversation with James, and the information we’re getting is he is moving in the right direction,” McDermott said.

Without getting into detail on the reason behind Cook’s decision, the coach said: “The most important thing is he is expected to practice and I’m confident that’s going to happen.”

McDermott was unable to say whether he expected Cook to continue practicing this week in the lead up to Buffalo's preseason game at Chicago on Sunday.

“Too early to go there,” McDermott said. “Right now, I’m just focused on what’s right in front of us, which is the practice, which would be a step for us here, which is what we’re focused on right now.”

Messages left with Cook's agents were not immediately returned.

Cook, the NFL's co-leader with 16 touchdowns rushing last season, has been conducting a "hold-in" by being with the team but refusing to practice in an escalating bid to secure a contract extension on the final year of his rookie deal.

After practicing fully during the Bills' first eight sessions of training camp, Cook began his “hold-in” on Aug. 3 by watching practice wearing a white sweatsuit along the sideline.

On Saturday, Cook suited up and took part in pre-game warmups but declined to play in the Bills' preseason-opening 34-25 loss to the New York Giants. He watched the game in his uniform with sunglasses and a woolen hat from the sideline.

Cook shook his head no in declining to speak to reporters when leaving the locker room following the game.

Although Cook posted a note on social media in February suggesting he is seeking to make $15 million a season, there’s a dispute over whether that was his camp’s initial stance.

It’s unclear how far apart they are on what’s expected to be a three-year contract. Cook’s current asking price ranges somewhere between $11 to $12.5 million in guaranteed money.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.