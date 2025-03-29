Buffalo Bills agree to sign CB Christian Benford to 4-year, $76 million extension, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement Saturday to sign cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million contract extension in their latest offseason move to secure a young core player to a long-term deal, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement. ESPN.com first reported the move.

The 24-year-old Benford was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after being selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft out of Villanova. The extension runs through the 2029 season.

Benford has been a Bills starter since winning the job to open his second season following a competition with 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was traded to Dallas last month. Overall, Benford has five interceptions, including two last season, and credited with 25 passes defended.

Benford becomes the latest player the five-time defending AFC East champion Bills have locked up to long-term extensions this offseason. He joins quarterback Josh Allen, receiver Khalil Shakir, linebacker Terell Bernard and edge-rusher Greg Rousseau.

