Browns rookie QB Gabriel says 'no moral victories' after 1st NFL start ends in loss to Vikings

LONDON — New starting quarterback, same old result for the Cleveland Browns.

This one was a little different. Until Sunday, no quarterback had ever made his first NFL start in an international game.

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland’s ninth quarterback since 2022, certainly wasn't overwhelmed when he took the field against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He threw two touchdown passes but the Vikings went home with the 21-17 victory after Carson Wentz found Jordan Addison for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds left.

Gabriel had a 1-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. Down 14-10 in the third quarter, Gabriel completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku on third-and-goal.

“There’s always something to build on. No moral victories whatsoever," Gabriel said. “But I think regardless of result, week to week, there’s a process. And the more time you spend around anyone, you’re going to get more continuity. ... It’s us as a whole unit coming together really and getting comfortable with our unit.”

The third-round draft pick out of Oregon was promoted this week ahead of veteran Joe Flacco, with coach Kevin Stefanski looking for a spark for his anemic offense.

“There were some good things, some rookie things to certainly clean up,” said Stefanski, whose team fell to 1-4 ahead of a trip to Pittsburgh next week.

Gabriel finished 19 of 33 for 190 yards and the two touchdowns.

Third down problems

The Browns were just 3 of 15 on third down. One particularly painful drive lasted a mere 11 seconds. That was the possession before they punted to set up Minnesota's winning drive.

They ran the ball twice and Gabriel threw incomplete on third down — though the Vikings did use two timeouts in the process.

“In those situations, you’ve got to go get a first down. After two plays, 11 seconds, they’re going to call two timeouts. Then we throw the ball and the clock stops,” Gabriel said.

The 24-year-old Gabriel, who had a six-year college career, said “everybody has four to five plays they want back ... Looking back, there’s things we can all clean up, and it starts with me.”

Gabriel brings ‘a different flavor’

Four-time All-Pro Myles Garrett said Gabriel "put us in position to win." He was asked if the QB change brought some juice to the team.

“I think so. Just something different, a different flavor,” Garrett said. “Appreciate Joe for having his back, supporting him, coaching him through this transition. He will be vital throughout this process regardless of whoever we end up with throughout the rest of the season. They’ve got to lean on each other.”

From the other side, Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard liked what he saw of the rookie QB.

“Ultimately, he didn't do anything for them to lose the game. I'm pretty sure they told him ‘listen just take what they give you, don’t create negative plays, don't try to do to much, don't be a hero.' I think he did just that,” Greenard said. “The kid has a pretty good arm. He's going to be good.”

Rookie QBs in London

Rookie quarterbacks historically have not performed well in the English capital, though the momentum has shifted recently.

Zach Wilson was under center as a rookie in 2021 when the New York Jets lost to Atlanta 27-20. That dropped the rookie-starting-QBs-in-London record to 0-5.

But one week later, Trevor Lawrence earned his first NFL victory when the Jaguars beat Miami 23-20. Lawrence, the top pick in the 2021 draft, threw for 319 yards and a touchdown against the Brian Flores-coached Dolphins.

Last year, two rookie QBs started games in London.

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, threw four touchdown passes in Chicago's 35-16 victory over Jacksonville in Week 6.

The following week, then-rookie Drake Maye made his second NFL start and played well, but the Patriots lost 32-16 to the Jaguars. Maye finished 26 of 37 for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

