Browns QB Deshaun Watson is carted off the field with a right Achilles tendon injury

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Deshaun Watson's unsuccessful and disappointing stay with Cleveland has taken another significant turn.

The embattled quarterback was carted off the field Sunday with a right Achilles tendon injury he suffered on a noncontact play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watson, who has not lived up to expectations in his two-plus seasons with Cleveland, went down without being touched on a second down play with 1:26 left in the first half.

Watson dropped back to pass at the Cincinnati 21-yard line. When he planted, his right leg buckled and he dropped to the ground.

Watson immediately put his hands to his head as he lay on the field in obvious pain. Cleveland's training staff rushed out to assist him and were soon joined by all of the Browns as well as the Bengals, who came over from their sideline to surround Watson and offer their support.

As he was driven off, Watson, whose arrival in Cleveland split the fan base, pulled a towel over his head as fans applauded.

Shortly after halftime, the Browns said Watson had injured his Achilles tendon and that he wouldn't return.

Based on his reaction, Watson may not be back again this season.

Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract in 2022. He was suspended 11 games by the NFL in his first year with Cleveland, and his second season was cut short after just six starts because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Watson has played poorly this season, leading to calls for coach Kevin Stefanski to bench him. He was booed during pregame introductions.

Before getting hurt, Watson was 15 of 17 for 128 yards. He was sacked twice. Second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson replaced him. Thompson-Robinson was Watson's backup for the first time this season ahead of Jameis Winston.

The Browns mortgaged their short-term future to get Watson, sending three first-round draft picks to Houston for the three-time Pro Bowler. The 28-year-old has made far more headlines off the field than on it.

He was accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than two dozen women for inappropriate behavior during massage therapy sessions in Texas. Watson settled numerous civil lawsuits brought against him.

The league is still investigating a recent allegation against Watson brought by a woman who accused him of sexual assault. Watson recently reached a confidential settlement to close that case.

