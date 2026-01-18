Broncos advance to AFC title game, beating Bills 33-30 after McMillian's INT in overtime

DENVER — Ja'Quan McMillian intercepted Josh Allen's deep throw in overtime, and Bo Nix led the Broncos into position for Wil Lutz's 24-yard field goal that sent Denver to the AFC championship game with a 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

McMillian's pick was Denver's fifth takeaway of the game. He wrested the ball away from Brandin Cooks at the Broncos 20-yard line when a field goal would have won the game for Buffalo.

'The Broncos (15-3) will face either New England or Houston for the AFC title next Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, where Denver has won 14 of its last 15 games.

The Bills (13-6) were flagged for pass interference twice on Denver's final drive.

Former Broncos kicker Matt Prater nailed a 50-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in regulation, knotting it up at 30-all. That came after Nix's 26-yard touchdown throw to Marvin Mims Jr. with 55 seconds left had given Denver a 30-27 lead.

Allen, who hadn't turned the ball over in his previous six playoff appearances, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles on strip-sacks by Nik Bonitto. P.J. Locke also picked off Allen, ending the QB's streak of 204 consecutive completions in the postseason.

Bills: Inactive for the game were two defensive starters: S Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and LB Terrel Bernard (calf). ... LB Dorian Williams (neck) got hurt covering the opening kickoff and was taken via ambulance to a hospital. ... C Connor McGovern was cleared to return just before halftime after being evaluated for a concussion. ... DT Ed Oliver, who just returned to the active roster, went out late in the third quarter with a knee injury. The seven-year veteran was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a left biceps tear that required surgery. He suffered meniscus damage while rehabbing and had another procedure on Dec. 29.

Broncos: WR Pat Bryant sustained a concussion on Denver's initial drive after he caught three passes for 32 yards. ... WR Troy Franklin pulled a hamstring in the second quarter.

Up next

The Bills head into another offseason wondering what it'll take to get to the Super Bowl. This time, Allen didn't have Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson in the way and still couldn't get it done.

The Broncos host their first AFC championship in a decade, since the “No Fly Zone” defense that helped them win Super Bowl 50.

