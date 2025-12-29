Brock Purdy and the 49ers hang on to beat the Bears 42-38 and have a shot at top NFC seed

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings with 2:15 left, and the San Francisco 49ers forced an incomplete pass on the final play from the 2 to beat the Chicago Bears 42-38 on Sunday night and set up a Week 18 showdown for the top seed in the NFC.

Caleb Williams drove the Bears (11-5) down the field in the closing seconds and had one last shot for the win. But Bryce Huff forced him out of the pocket and his throw short-hopped Jahdae Walker in the end zone to seal a sixth straight victory for the 49ers (12-4).

Purdy followed up his career-high five TD-pass performance last week against Indianapolis by throwing for three scores and running for two to become the sixth player since the merger with back-to-back games with at least five touchdowns.

That gave the 49ers a chance to win the NFC West and get a bye by beating Seattle (13-3) in the season finale next week. That would give San Francisco home-field advantage and a chance to stay home all postseason, with the Super Bowl set to be played at Levi's Stadium on Feb. 8.

The loss ends the Bears' hopes of earning the top seed. Chicago has already clinched the NFC North and can earn the No. 2 seed by beating Detroit next week.

Up next

Bears: Host Detroit in Week 18.

49ers: Host Seattle in Week 18.

