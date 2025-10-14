Brewers turn potential grand slam by Dodgers slugger Max Muncy into wild double play in NLCS

MILWAUKEE — Max Muncy came within inches of hitting a grand slam for the Los Angeles Dodgers to open the scoring in the National League Championship Series. Instead, the Milwaukee Brewers turned it into one of the most incredible double plays in postseason history.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth inning Monday night, Muncy hit a long drive to center field. Sal Frelick jumped and reached over the wall in an attempt to make the catch.

The ball popped out of Frelick’s glove and hit the top of the fence before Frelick caught it in the air. Muncy wasn't ruled out because the ball hit the wall — but the Dodgers' runners scrambled back to their bases thinking the ball was caught on the fly.

Frelick threw to shortstop Joey Ortiz, who quickly fired a strike to catcher William Contreras. Aware a force was still in effect, Contreras alertly stretched for the throw with his right foot on home plate, rather than position himself for a tag that would have been necessary if the ball hadn't hit the wall.

Contreras caught the ball before Teoscar Hernández slid across home plate, forcing out Hernández after he hesitated at third base. Contreras then smartly got up and jogged to third to force out Will Smith, too.

Smith had gone back to second when he thought Frelick made a clean catch.

As all this was developing, Frelick had his arms out with a quizzical look on his face, wondering what exactly had just happened — not unlike many fans.

The Dodgers challenged the call, but a replay review confirmed the forceouts at home and third for a most unusual inning-ending 8-6-2 double play.

At 404 feet, it was the second-longest projected distance on a batted ball resulting in a double play since Statcast tracking began in 2015 — regular-season games included.

There had not been an 8-6-2 double play in the postseason over the last 35 years, the Elias Sports Bureau said. Those type of official scoring details are unclear in records going back any further.

The most recent 8-6-2 double play in the regular season involved a ball hit by Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa to Cincinnati center fielder Ken Griffey Jr. in April 2004 — though that one ended with a tag at the plate.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.