Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski placed on IL with tibia contusion

Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left tibia contusion.

The team announced Sunday that Misiorowski's designation was retroactive to July 31, a few days after the All-Star right-hander took a line shot to the shin in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs. Misiorowski (4-1, 2.70 ERA) struggled a bit to close the inning, but settled down and retired 10 consecutive batters while throwing 40 pitches over the next three.

Misiorowski told reporters before his scheduled start Sunday against the Washington Nationals that he anticipates missing about two starts and being ready to go after the 15 days.

Right-hander Logan Henderson was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and expected to start in his place against the Nationals.

