    By: George Marshalek

    AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley made a big announcement Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the 82nd Masters begins.

    Ridley announced the establishment of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

    According to the official Masters Twitter account, “The new event will bring the best 72 players in the world to Augusts beginning next year, with the final round being played at Augusta National the Saturday before the Masters.”

    Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein reports patrons will be allowed on the grounds.

    The 82nd Masters begins Thursday at 8 a.m.

