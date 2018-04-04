AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley made a big announcement Wednesday, less than 24 hours before the 82nd Masters begins.
Ridley announced the establishment of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.
According to the official Masters Twitter account, “The new event will bring the best 72 players in the world to Augusts beginning next year, with the final round being played at Augusta National the Saturday before the Masters.”
Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein reports patrons will be allowed on the grounds.
Saturday April 6 - The Augusta National Women's Amateur
Sunday April 7 - Drive, Chip & Putt National Championship
Thursday April 11 to Sunday April 14 - 83rd Masters Tournament pic.twitter.com/f6lvouPKZj
The 82nd Masters begins Thursday at 8 a.m.
