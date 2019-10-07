0 Braves turn to Dallas Keuchel for Game 4 start

ST. LOUIS - The Braves will start Dallas Keuchel in Monday's Game 4 of the National League Division series against the Cardinals.

Keuchel returns on short rest for the possible series-clinching game after he started Game 1 on Thursday. The Braves lead the best-of-five series, 2-1.

"He's ready," manager Brian Snitker said. "I mean, it's just kind of, we talked about it yesterday and I think once everybody settled on it, I mean he's good to go. He's gassed up. And, again, I said that when we started the series: That's why we got him. I feel good about him going out there today."

Julio Teheran, a late addition to the playoff roster, was the other option. Snitker made it seem like there wasn't much debate, with the team feeling Keuchel was their best option.

The Braves informed the Cardinals on Sunday night they'd start Keuchel. Everybody except Game 3 starter Mike Soroka was available out of the bullpen for Game 4, Snitker said.

Offensively, the Braves' Game 4 lineup is similar to what they've featured in the first three games:

1-Ronald Acuna, CF

2-Ozzie Albies, 2B

3-Freddie Freeman, 1B

4-Josh Donaldson, 3B

5-Nick Markakis, LF

6-Matt Joyce, RF

7-Brian McCann, C

8-Dansby Swanson, SS

9-Dallas Keuchel, LHP

Keuchel got a no-decision in Game 1, a 7-6 Cardinals win. He pitched 4-2/3 innings and allowed one earned run and five hits.

"He's been on this stage before," Snitker said. "He wants the ball. I don't think moments or situations are going to be too big for him ever. And, like I say, this is what he's made for, I think, and built for."

Mike Foltynewicz, who pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 2, would start a Game 5 Wednesday in Atlanta if the Cardinals win Monday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.