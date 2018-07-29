0 Braves' Newcomb finishes one out short of a no-hitter

ATLANTA - On the afternoon a former Braves star took his place in Cooperstown, a potential future Braves star dazzled the crowd at SunTrust Park and fell just short of writing himself into the franchise’s record book.

Left-hander Sean Newcomb held the Dodgers hitless for 8 2/3 innings before finishing one out shy of the fourth no-hitter in the Braves’ Atlanta history.

With two out in the ninth inning and 2-2 count, the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor hit a clean single into left field, out of the reach of Braves third baseman Johan Camargo.

Braves manager Brian Snitker lifted Newcomb, who had thrown 134 pitches, at that point. Dan Winkler allowed a run-scoring hit before finishing off the 4-1 Atlanta win.

There have been three no-hitters in Atlanta Braves history: by Phil Niekro vs. the San Diego Padres on April 5, 1973; a combined effort by Kent Mercer, Mark Wohlers and Alejandro Pena vs. the Padres on Sept. 11, 1991; and by Mercker vs. the Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

Newcomb’s near-miss came against a heavy-hitting Dodgers team that leads the National League in home runs and ranks second in the league in OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage).



Newcomb retired the Dodgers’ first 15 batters of the game in order, including Manny Machado on a fly ball to deep center field in the fourth inning. The Dodgers got their first baserunner when Yasiel Puig walked to lead off the sixth inning, but Newcomb then got the next three batters in order, striking out two of them, to strand Puig at first base.

Newcomb retired the Dodgers in order in the seventh and eighth innings, striking out Puig to end the eighth. He also got the first two batters of the ninth before facing Taylor.

The Braves, who had scored a combined four runs in the first three games of the series against the Dodgers, all Atlanta losses, scored four in the first three innings Sunday.

Three consecutive two-out hits – a single by Freddie Freeman and doubles by Nick Markakis and Kurt Suzuki – scored two runs in the first inning. A two-run homer by Markakis in the third inning made it 4-0.

Newcomb entered the game with a 9-5 record and a 3.41 ERA, but he had struggled a bit recently. In his last three starts before the All-Star break, he lasted 2 2/3, 3 2/3 and 5 2/3 innings, allowing a total of 13 earned runs in those 12 innings. But in his first start after the break, he held the Marlins to one run on four hits in six innings.

Before Sunday, Newcomb had started 12 games this season following a Braves loss and was 7-1 with a 1.95 ERA in those circumstances.

