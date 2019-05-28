  • Braves players surprise patients at Children's Healthcare

    The Braves are returning home to Atlanta this week after the team captured two series wins on the road.

    But before they prepared for their game against rival Washington Nationals, a few players made an appearance at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Tuesday morning. 

    Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and even the mascot Blooper spent some time with patients during room visits. 

    In addition to putting giant smiles on the children's faces, the players also participated in arts and crafts with the patients.

    "You know, some of them can't leave the hospital and all that. So, we come in here to show support. It's definitely a good thing," Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb told Channel 2 Action News.

