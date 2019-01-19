Atlanta Braves holding Chop Fest, ‘rain or shine'; here's the full schedule

The Braves’ annual Chop Fest fan event is still scheduled for Saturday at SunTrust Park. A team representative said Friday that the event will take place “rain or shine.”
Many of the events are scheduled for indoors, and the spokesman said the field will remain open “even in the rain.”
The Chop Fest is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the park and The Battery Atlanta. Activities include baseball clinics, autograph sessions, photo opportunities with players, interactive attractions, live entertainment and Q&A sessions.
There is no charge for admission to the event, but there will be charges for some of the autograph sessions, and the Braves said the money from those will go to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
Though these are all subject to change, confirmed player appearances include Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Kolby Allard, Jesse Biddle, Johan Camargo, Shane Carle, Charlie Culberson, Grant Dayton, Adam Duvall, Tyler Flowers, Freddie Freeman, Sam Freeman, Max Fried, Kevin Gausman, Ender Inciarte, Luke Jackson, A.J. Minter, Sean Newcomb, Darren O’Day, Wes Parsons, Austin Riley, Chad Sobotka, Mike Soroka, Dansby Swanson, Julio Teheran, Touki Toussaint, Jonny Venters, Arodys Vizcaíno, Jacob Webb, Patrick Weigel, Bryse Wilson, Dan Winkler and Kyle Wright. Confirmed appearances by Braves leadership include Braves legends Bobby Cox and John Schuerholz, manager Brian Snitker and coaches Jose Castro, Sal Fasano, Marty Reed, Kevin Seitzer, Ron Washington, Walt Weiss and Eric Young Sr.
The day begins with a Leadoff Chop Rally at the Plaza at 10 a.m. and will include a “uniform showcase” in which “subtle uniforms updates” for the 2019 season will be unveiled.
All information can be found at www.braves.com/chopfest, but here is a list of activities:
10 a.m.
- Leadoff Chop Rally – The Plaza
- Everyone Runs the Bases – SunTrust Park Field (10-11 a.m.)
- Photos with Chip Caray from Fox Sports South – Coca-Cola Roxy
10:30 a.m.
- Braves 2019 Fashion Show – Konica Minolta Conference Center
- Blooper’s Book Club, with Braves players reading children’s books – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
11 a.m.
Hitting clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park Infield
11:30 a.m.
- 2019 Uniform Showcase – LIVE! at The Battery Atlanta
- Kids-only news conference – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
- Base-running clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park Infield
Noon
- Pitching clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park Infield
- Photos with Paul Byrd from Fox Sports South – Coca-Cola Roxy
12:30 p.m.
- Panel with 2018 national award winners – Konica Minolta Conference Center
- Fielding clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park Infield
- Photos with Blooper – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
1 p.m.
- Blooper’s Book Club, with Braves players reading children’s books – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
- Everyone Runs the Bases – SunTrust Park field (1-3 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
Braves coaches panel – Konica Minolta Conference Center
2:30 p.m.
- State of the Team Address with Alex Anthopoulos – Georgia Power Pavilion Stage
- Kids-only news conference – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
- Photos with Kelsey Wingert from Fox Sports South – Coca-Cola Roxy
3 p.m.
Hitting clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park Infield
3:30 p.m.
- Los Bravos Q&A bilingual panel – Konica Minolta Conference Center
- Base-running clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park Infield
- Photos with Blooper – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
4 p.m.
- Blooper’s Book Club, with Braves players reading children’s books – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
- Base-running clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park Infield
- Photos with Nick Green from Fox Sports South – Coca-Cola Roxy
4:30 p.m.
- Pitching 101 panel – Konica Minolta Conference Center
- Fielding clinic with Braves coaches and players – SunTrust Park infield
5 p.m.
Everyone Runs the Bases – SunTrust Park Field (5-6 p.m.)
5:15 p.m.
Photos with Blooper – Spaces at The Battery Atlanta
Throughout the Day
- Free kids sautograph session (age-restricted 3-14) – SunTrust OnUp Experience
- Autograph sessions (*Pre-sold only) – The Omni Hotel
- On-field activities (Catch on the Field, Throw in the Bullpen, Hit in the Cage, Pop Fly Challenge) – SunTrust Park field
- Stickball presented by Los Bravos – Power Alley in The Battery Atlanta
- Player photo stations – Below the Chop, Braves Dugout, Infiniti Club, Xfinity Rooftop
- Atlanta Braves Foundation yard sale – Concourse Section 138
- Los Bravos Zona de Fiesta – Left-field gate inside SunTrust Park
- Hope & Will’s Sandlot – Free all day inside SunTrust Park
- Chop Fest Gaming Center – Infiniti Club
- Giant bobblehead Photos – SunTrust Park, lower level
