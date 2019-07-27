0 Braves' Markakis on injured wrist: ‘It doesn't look good'

PHILADELPHIA - The Braves, already fearing shortstop Dansby Swanson will land on the 10-day injured list, now might be without right fielder Nick Markakis for an extended period of time.

Markakis was struck in the wrist by a 90-mph fastball in Friday’s 9-2 win over the Phillies. He exited after rounding the bases. It appears the Braves’ ironman could be ticketed for a lengthy absence.

“I don’t know much as of right now,” Markakis said. “I’m going to go see the doctor (Saturday) and we’ll see how it goes. … It doesn’t look good, but you never know.”

Markakis tried to dodge the pitch that wound up a direct hit. The 35-year-old appeared in every game a season ago and has played in every game this season. Losing him and Swanson would test the team’s acclaimed depth.

Utilitymen Charlie Culberson and Johan Camargo are capable of manning the corner outfield, though one may be filling Swanson’s role. The Braves also have slugger and gold glove finalist Adam Duvall in Triple-A.

“They’ll be fine,” Markakis said. “These guys are some of the best in the game. I’ll still be here. I’ll just be watching them from a different angle. But you know, these guys have overcome a lot of things and injuries are part of the game. That’s the chance you take every time you step between those white lines. It’s out of my control. These things happen.”

Manager Brian Snitker was pessimistic following the game. The severity of the blow is to be determined, but the possibility of a broken wrist concerned first baseman Freddie Freeman, who’s not stranger to such.

“We’re all hoping for a miracle here,” Freeman said. “It’s tough. Put a damper on tonight. Hopefully we get some positive news. I missed seven weeks (with a broken wrist). This is a tough blow for us if it happens. It doesn’t look good, they’re not very optimistic, but we’re all here for him.”

